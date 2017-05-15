Ghana FA names LOC for WAFU Nations Cup in September

The Ghana Football Association has announced 13-member team for the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup Local Organising Committee.

FA Vice President George Afriyie will co-chair the LOC with Francis Asenso, whose deputy chief of staff at the presidency.

They will be deputized by the immediate past Vice President of the GFA Mr. Fred Crentsil with PLB Chairman Ashford Tetteh Oku and Alhaji MND Jawula all named as members of the LOC.

The tournament will be held in Ghana in September 2017.

Below are members of the Local Organising Committee:

George Afriyie (Chairman) - GFA Vice President

Mr. Francis Asenso - (Co-chairman) - Deputy Chief of Staff

Fred Crentsil (Vice Chairman) - Former GFA Vice President

Akwasi Agyeman

Michael Baafi - Freezones Board

Nii AMoo Cudjoe

Ashford Tetteh Oku - PLB Chairman

Osei Tutu Agyeman - RFA Chairman, Ashanti

Alhaji MND Jawula

Minister’s Representative

Mr. Fred Acheampong

Mr. Kwame Takyi - Director General, Immigration

Albert Commey

