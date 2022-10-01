Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku congratulates newly elected Nigeria FA president Alhaji Musa Gasau

WAFU Zone B and Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has congratulated newly elected Nigeria Football Federation president Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gasau.

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gasau was elected the new NFF chief to replace Amaju Pinnick.

Musa Gasau beat off competition from nine other contestants to be elected President of the Football Federation for the next four years.

Ghana FA President in a statement has extended special congratulations to Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gasau on his election as President of the Nigeria Football Federation.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has congratulated and welcomed the newly elected NFF President to the sub-regional body, WAFU B Zone

The WAFU Zone B president also congratulated the newly elected Executive Council members and urged them to turn their collective aspirations into tangible realities for the betterment of football in Nigeria and across Africa'.