Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku meets Barcelona boss Juan Laporta

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has met FC Barcelona boss Juan Laporta during his visit of Spain.

The GFA capo has been in the European country for business reasons and took the opportunity to meet Mr Laporta as they discussed ways to improve the game.

"Very very good meeting with my friend and brother, Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona. A meeting of mutual importance for both Ghana and his club. Capacity building of our Coaches was high on the agenda," wrote Mr Okraku on Facebook.

The Liverpool-trained football administrator is establishing a relationship with the La Liga giants as he builds a module to help improve the game in Ghana.

The GFA boss is currently putting things in place for the Black Stars preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana have been draw against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.