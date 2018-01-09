Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi rates Ghana football 6/10 in 2017

President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has rated the performance of Ghana football as good, ascribing it 6 marks on a scale of 10.

In a year that the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and also failed to win the 2017 AFCON, the FIFA Council Member believes that football in the West African country failed to glitter but the performance wasn’t too bad.

In an exclusive telephone interview with GHANAsoccernet.com, did not laud the performance of Ghana football in the just-ended year but hinted of a massive improvement in 2018.

“On a scale of 10, I’ll rate it 6/10. It’s been good but not very good or excellent,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com in an exclusive interview.

“On a bigger scale of the men’s team, we failed to qualify to the World Cup which was not good enough and we also couldn’t win the AFCON which was also not very good.

“We have always been at the semi-finals since 2008 and so getting to the semi-finals again is not good for our country considering the fact that we are previous winners,” he added.

He, however, described the performance of the junior female national teams (U17 and U20) in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers as very encouraging having played most of the matches in 2017.

“But apart from that, the U17 went to the World Cup which is an achievement and the U17 and U20 female national teams are on the verge of qualifying to the World Cup because most of the matches were played in 2017.”

He quickly added that apart from the on the field results that are usually visible, there are many hidden things that the GFA does which are not of interest to the public but football can’t move on without them.

“There are certain invisible things that we do which are not of interest to the public. For instance, the training of referees, coaches and we continued our development programs which have not been bad.”

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)