Ghana FA pushing hard to convince Jeremie Frimpong on nationality switch ahead of World Cup- Fabrizio Romano

The Ghana FA are still in talks with Jeremie Frimpong over a nationality switch ahead of the 2022 World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The Bayern Leverkusen right-back has decided to represent Netherlands, the country of his birth and was handed a call up by Louis Van Gaal in March for the games against Denmark and Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

However, Ghana still has a chance of getting the Bayer Leverkusen star with talks still progressing between the two parties.

Frimpong has already indicated he feels Dutchman, thus his reason for choosing Netherlands ahead of England and Ghana.

According to Football transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the Ghana FA is still pushing hard to convince the Dutch-born defender to switch nationality and play at the 2022 World Cup.

Jeremie Frimpong, shining again with Dutch U21 NT. One more important performance in the 3-5-2 system for Bayer Leverkusen right back. 👀🇳🇱 #Holland 🇬🇭 Ghana are now really pushing to have Frimpong in first team squad as they did with Tariq Lamptey — it will be up to the player. pic.twitter.com/m9Mprgvq2C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2022

Frimpong will strengthen Ghana’s defense and attack should he join the squad for the Mundial.

The Ghana FA is said to be using the same tactics used in luring English-born Tariq Lamptey.

Frimpong signed for Leverkusen in January 2021 from Scottish giants Celtic for a fee around £11.5million.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals in seven appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Frimpong was impressive is Netherlands U-21 2-1 win against Belgium U-21 in a friendly on Saturday.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey made their debut for Ghana against Brazil in the international friendly on Friday after switching nationality in June.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom