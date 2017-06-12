Ghana FA ready to pay fine for Asamoah Gyan's customized armband

The Ghana Football Association says it is ready to face the consequences of Asamoah Gyan's use of a customized captain's armband in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

According to reports, kit sponsor Puma designed a band which had the Ghana flag colour with Gyan image embossed on it.

However, FIFA's law on equipment regulations, 20.3; "Captain's armbands shall remain free of, and shall not produce, in FIFA's discretion, the visual effect of a manufacturer's identification, a sponsor, any decorative element or further elements, expect for word "captain" or an abbreviation or translation thereof."

"I don't think this is an issue worth debating. If FIFA decides to fine us we are ready to pay. All we can be required to pay will be $1000 - $2,500 and I don't think this is a big issue," George Afriyie told Happy FM.

Gyan's action has overshadowed the team's 5-0 win over Ethiopia in their opening Group match.

