Ghana FA receives over 60 applications seeking to coach Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association has received a deluge of applications for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

According to GHANASoccernet sources, more than 60 coaches (mostly expatriates) have expressed interest in handling the team.

Frenchman Frank Dumas and Scottish Simon Menemy are among the tall list who have put in their CVs to be considered.

The Ghana job became vacant after Israeli Avram Grant announced his departure earlier this month after returning from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Grant's contract expires at the end of the month.

