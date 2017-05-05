Ghana FA reveals dialing up Sulley Muntari to empathize with Pescara star after racial abuse storm

The Ghana Football Association says it has been in touch midfielder Sulley Muntari who was racially-abused by fans of Cagliari during a Serie A match.

The local football governing body has come under criticism for their silence on the matter.

Muntari has been in the news the whole week after Italian football officials decided to hand him a one-match ban for his decision to walk off the pitch.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star was furious at the decision of the referee to book him for dissent after complaining he was being racially-abused by fans.

A statement on official Ghana FA Twitter handle read: [email protected] has been in touch with #Ghana 's @MuntariOfficial of @PescaraCalcio since his racist abuse by some @CagliariCalcio fans.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)