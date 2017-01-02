Ghana FA rubbishes Nii Lante claims he was unaware of Akufo-Addo, Black Stars meeting

The Ghana Football Association has rubbished claims by the outgoing Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye that he was unaware of the meeting between the Black Stars a delegation sent by President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The GFA insists the Director of National Teams, Alex Asante, informed the minister about the meeting much earlier before the delegation met the National Team players on Sunday.

They added that even though the ministry had unfettered access to the Black Stars, the minister also had no plans for the country's sitting President John Dramani Mahama to meet the players before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The federation insists the Black Stars must be used as the rallying point for all Ghanaians and should be used to promote unity among the people of the country.

The controversial sports minister claimed on Monday that he was disrespected when the Black Stars team met the delegation sent by President-elect, Akufo-Addo - a former footballer - who was keen to bid the team farewell.

Vanderpuye said it was "appropriate" for his office to have been informed about the meeting because the team belongs to the State and it is under the care of outgoing President, John Dramani Mahama who in turn has mandated his minister to take charge of the Black Stars.

However, GFA spokesman Ibrahim Sannie said the minister was duly informed about the meeting before it took place insisting the Black Stars belongs to all Ghanaians.

"In fact he was informed by the Director of Protocol of the GFA of the meeting way before time," he said, urging Ghanaians to disregard the Minister's claim.

"The team belongs to Ghanaians and it should not be subject to segmentation by anyone in the country. It is the avenue where Ghanaians unite.

"It is not as if the he had plans for the sitting President His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to meet the team and it was denied. If he has made such a request it would have been arranged immediately.

"We have had Ghanaians from all walks of life visiting the team and they are very much welcome to visit the team."

In an interview with Mamavi Aboagye, host of AM Show on the JOYNEWS channel on MultiTV Monday, the Sports Minister said he deserved some respect since "I am going round looking for the budget for the team to go to Gabon."

Spokesperson of the President-elect, Mustapha Hamid led a delegation from the incoming government to meet the Black Stars at Alisa Hotel in Accra Sunday.

He conveyed to the team the wish of Nana Akufo-Addo which was for the Black Stars to win the 2017 Africa Cup for the country.

Stand-in Black Stars captain, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu who spoke on behalf of his colleagues assured the incoming President that they would end Ghana's long wait for a major title.

The Udinese star said the "team is poised for action when the tournament starts on January 14," adding the team had started the preparation towards the game.

''With the quality in camp, the cohesion and team spirit, I think Nana will be proud of us by the time the tournament ends,'' he said.

Mr Vanderpuye who has had issues with the management team of the Black Stars since he was made the Sports Minister said the behavior of the team was in bad taste.

