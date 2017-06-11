Ghana FA scribe Saani Daara expounds Brimah's fine payment delay

Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ibrahim Saani Daara has expatiated why goalkeeper Razak Brimah has delayed in paying the fine handed to him the association during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Cordoba shot stopper was handed a $2,500 fine by the GFA for launching a scathing attack on Ghanaians who criticized his substandard performance at the tournament.

Reports in the media indicate that, Razak is yet to pay the fine, which many believe culminated in his exclusion from coach Kwesi Appiah's 30-man squad for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia and the double header friendlies against Mexico and USA.

Nevertheless, Saani Daara disclosed otherwise when interviewed on Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

"We had wanted to administer the fine in the immediate assignment after the Nations Cup which is the current qualifier [against Ethiopia] but we all know Razak was not invited for this game."

“The thing also is that the team is owed some monies from the African Cup so we have been unable to implement the sanction."

