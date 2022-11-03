Ghana FA seal $2 million deal with MTN for Black Stars ahead of World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have sealed a one-year deal with MTN to sponsor the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The sponsorship deal is worth a staggering $2 million, a massive financial boost to the team as they prepare to take on the rest of the world in Qatar.

On Thursday afternoon, a short ceremony was held at the GFA Headquarters in Accra to announce the deal, with MTN Chief Executive Serlom Adadevoh claiming the sponsorship is proof of their faith in the team.

‘’The passion for the game of football and sports, in general, is very infectious and we are waiting expectantly to watch the games. As a business committed to connecting families, friends, and businesses through cutting-edge digital solutions, we view football as another avenue to connect people. Football reflects what we at MTN describe as Stronger together’’ he said.

‘’To make a team stronger we have to invest and this is why MTN is here today’’.

‘’Our sponsorship of the Black Stars is a reinforcement of the faith we have in this nation and in everything that is important to us including our national football assets’’.

‘’Today, Qatar 2022 is before us. We believe that our Black Stars deserve all the support they need to excel as they take on the rest of the world. As a network of choice and based on our track record with football sponsorships, we deem it a great responsibility to contribute our quota towards building and investing in a formidable team who will go all out to excel and bring back the joy, excitement, and Unity that football brings to our society’’ Serlorm Adedevoh added.

Ghana's first match in Qatar is against Portugal. Following that, they will face South Korea and Uruguay to conclude group stage.