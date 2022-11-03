Ghana FA secure $200k partnership deal with GOIL

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have signed a two-year partnership agreement with Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) worth $200,000 per year.

The agreement, which makes GOIL the GFA's official fuel partner, was signed on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the GOIL Executive Centre in Cantonments, Accra.

GFA President Kurt Okraku and his Vice President Mark Addo were in attendance as well as Executive Council members Nana Sarfo Oduro, Samuel Anim Addo, Kwasi Agyemang, Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, and GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert.

GOIL were represented by Managing Director Hon Kwame Osei Prempeh, Board Chairman Daniel Reginald Laryea, Angela Forson, Thomas Laryea, and John Boadu, all of whom are oil company Board Members.

‘’GOIL knows that the passion of the nation is soccer and therefore, we have never hesitated in supporting the development of the sport’’ he said.

‘’We are proud to say we are sponsors of Ghana’s two most glamorous clubs – Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak and today we have an agreement between the GOIL Group and the Ghana Football Association as official fuel partners’’.

‘’As official fuel partner, GOIL will provide fuel worth a maximum of 100,000 every year to the GFA as the GFA has also committed to buy fuel worth 100,000 for the two years’’.

''We are proudly Ghanaian and want to make Ghanaians happy’’ he added.

GOIL are a Ghanaian state-owned oil and gas marketing company that was founded on June 14, 1960. It is currently Ghana's top oil marketing company and the country's only indigenously owned petroleum marketing company.