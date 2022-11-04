Ghana FA secure three-year partnership deal with Uber

The Ghana Football Association have agreed to a three-year partnership with Uber as their official e-hailing partner.

According to the agreement, Uber is required to develop customised services for football fans who travel long distances to watch domestic Leagues and national team matches in the Greater Accra Region, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Tamale, Takoradi, and Sunyani.

The goal is to drive football sustainability over the course of the relationship and to provide football fans with a special service, such as a dedicated pick-up and drop-off area, promo codes, very affordable discounted rates, and to provide fans with an incredible match-day experience.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo were in attendance. Executive Council members George Amoako and Nana Sarfo Oduro were among those present. Akwasi Agyemang, Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) were also present.

Country Manager of Uber, Marjorie Saint-Lot and Ursula Wellington were on hand to represent the company.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber), based in San Francisco, provides mobility as a service, rude-hailing (allowing users to book a car and driver to transport them in a way similar to a taxi), food delivery, package delivery, courier and freight transportation.