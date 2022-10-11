Ghana FA secures four-week attachment with German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for two coaches 

Yussif Basigi and Baba Nuhu departed Accra last night for Germany for a four-week attachment stint with Bundesliga side TSG Hoffeinheim as part of the capacity building project that was announced by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku a few months ago.

This attachment opportunity was facilitated by Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Bernhard Lippert as part of the greater effort to make our coaches come to terms with the modern trends in football coaching.

The two coaches who work with female clubs - Hasaacas Ladies and Pearl Pia Ladies – are being sponsored to embark on this stint to improve their level in Coaching and to position them among the elite football brains in the continent.

The Ghana Football Association announced in July that the Technical Directorate has brokered a deal with three European Clubs, namely, Borussia Dortmund, Darmstadt FC and TSG Hoffeinheim for attachment opportunities for Ghanaian Coaches.

This is part of efforts to give national team coaches (Male and Female) as well as Coaches in the top tier Leagues the opportunity to have practical stints with Top European clubs to broaden their horizon and to equip them with the modern trends of football.

The Ghana Football Association is fully funding this attachment opportunity for the two coaches. Mercy Tagoe- Quarcoo (Berry Ladies, Black Queens) and Joyce Boatey-Agyei (Supreme Ladies and Black Damsels) are next in line to benefit from this attachment opportunity.

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association is headed by former Eintracht Frankfurt Manager Bernhard Lippert with support from Director of Coaching Education Joseph Kwame Mintah and other administrative staff.