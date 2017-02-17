Ghana FA sends reminder to Division One League clubs over officiating fees

The Ghana Football Association wishes to remind clubs who have still not paid officiating fees for the 2015/16 GN Bank Division One League season that the Disciplinary Committee ruling on the subject matter converts the fees into a fine.

It has come to the notice of the GFA/ DOLB that some clubs have still not fulfilled their obligations.

Defaulting clubs are hereby reminded to respect all Disciplinary Committee decisions, including fines and costs awarded in respect of the 2015/2016 season in full before the 2016/2017 GN Bank Division One League kicks off or risk the rod of the GFA Prosecutor/ Disciplinary Committee.

