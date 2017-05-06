Ghana FA slaps referee Yao Ametepe with eight-match ban for denying Hearts penalty

Ghana Premier League referee Yao Ametepe has been handed an eight-match ban for denying Hearts of Oak a penalty in the league match at AshantiGold.

It will be recalled that last month, GHANASoccernet.com exclusively reported that Ametepe would be punished for his indecision.

The Ghana FA Executive Committee has approved the recommendation of the Match Review Committee.

A statement said: ''After reviewing a video of the match, Referee Yao Ametepe is hereby banned for eight (8) GFA sanctioned matches for denying Accra Hearts of Oak a penalty and also for not re-starting the game with the drop-ball inside the penalty area; rather dropping it outside the penalty area.

''The ban takes immediate effect.''

