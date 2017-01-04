Ghana FA Spokesperson Sannie Daara shower praises on yet-to-be-confirmed Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara has heaped praises on yet-to-be-confirmed Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah describing him as a gentleman.

Reports in the media have suggested the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Hon. Isaac Asiamah as the next Minister of Sports.

And the Ghana FA Spokesperson has hailed the appointment.

"Hon. Isaac Asiamah respects very well and carries himself around with decency so Ghana FA can work with him.

“His approach is very different from some of the Sports Ministers in the past, having spent four years on the parliamentary select committee on sports, he has enough knowledge about the game,” Sannie told Asempa FM.

"He is the best person for the sports ministry so if Nana Addo confirms him to lead the ministry, the [Black Stars] players will be happy because he is very humble and pours out knowledge whenever he speaks not the take it or leave mantra by someone,” he added.

“His style is like Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Dr. Mustapha and Mahama Ayariga. These are names I can readily remember, the rest can be kept because don't want to commit myself.”

Asiamah, who serves on the Parliamentary select committee on sports, will officially take the reins at the Sports Ministry on January 7according to reports.

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua is expected to help develop football with his rich knowledge in the game.

The Ghana Football Association were engaged in series of banters with outgoing Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpujye.

