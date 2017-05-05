Ghana FA stands with Sulley Muntari in racist attack

The Ghana Football Association has revealed its support for midfielder Sulley Muntari and are making giant efforts to find a lasting solution to issue that has dominated the headlines this week.

There were concerns that the Ghana Football Association had failed to come to the defense of the Pescara midfielder five days after he suffered the racial attack in Italy.

But the FA through their official twitter handle revealed they had made contact with the player and were in serious discussions with the right authorities to find an amicable solution to racism.

Prez Nyantakyi & other officials have spoken directly to @MuntariOfficial since the racist incident in @SerieA_TIM to offer their support. pic.twitter.com/MmGF1DUfOa — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (@ghanafaofficial) May 5, 2017

