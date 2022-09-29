Ghana FA suspends AshantiGold effective immediately for dealing with banned officials

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unanimously decided to suspend AshantiGold SC with immediate effect under Article 17(1) of the GFA Statutes.

This decision was taken due to the club's continues dealing with banned officials Dr. Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong, which constitutes a serious violation of both GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes.

Dr. Frimpong and son Emmanuel who was CEO of the Obuasi based club have been banned by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee for 10 years and 8 years respectively for engaging in match manipulation.

The decisions were subsequently upheld by the Ghana FA Appeals Committee.

The two banned officials did not appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) as required by both the Ghana FA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes and the time for filing such an appeal had long expired.

Only 22 players have filed appeals and temporary measure (a stay of execution) at CAS, which have been granted by CAS.

Accordingly players have been allowed to register and play in Ghana FA and international competitions until the final determination of their cases by CAS.

The suspension of AshantiGold means the club shall lose all membership rights and that the club cannot play in any football competition, including but not limited to the Ashanti Regional Football Association Division Two League.

In accordance with of both the Ghana FA Statutes and FIFA Statutes, the Ghana FA, association members, clubs, players, referees and all participants in football shall not deal and engage in any football related activities (administrative, sporting, etc) with the suspended AshantiGold and/or the banned officials.