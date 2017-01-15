Ghana FA swats aside reports Black Stars rejected hotel for AFCON
Ghana are settled in well at their hotel in Port Gentil for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, dismissing earlier reports the Football Association has rejected the facility.
The Black Stars touched down late Saturday after flying in from United Arab Emirates where they camped for 12 days.
There were earlier report the hotel du parc was below standard that Ghana's had rejecting the place.
#Ghana did not reject team hotel allocated by @CAF_Online contrary to a media reports. #BlackStars are here. See pics. #CAF2017 #fakenews pic.twitter.com/QSUkGVdfvE
— Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) January 15, 2017
Ghana share the same hotel with Uganda, the opening Group D opponents on Tuesday.