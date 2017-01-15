Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana FA swats aside reports Black Stars rejected hotel for AFCON

Published on: 15 January 2017
Black Stars players looking happy at their hotel in Port Gentil on Sunday morning.

Ghana are settled in well at their hotel in Port Gentil for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, dismissing earlier reports the Football Association has rejected the facility. 

The Black Stars touched down late Saturday after flying in from United Arab Emirates where they camped for 12 days.

There were earlier report the hotel du parc was below standard that Ghana's had rejecting the place.

Ghana share the same hotel with Uganda, the opening Group D opponents on Tuesday.

