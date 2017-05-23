Ghana FA Technical Director Oti Akenteng reveals ongoing talks to play DOL matches on Fridays and Saturdays

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Oti Akenteng has revealed that talks are ongoing to get Division One League matches to be played on Fridays and Saturdays to ensure equality in monitoring by coaches.

GHANAsoccernet had hinted that the Technical Directorate of the federation was considering a round table discussion with the Division One League Board for all DOL matches to be shifted to Fridays and Saturdays.

And Oti Akenteng has confirmed the news adding they want only Premier League matches to be played on Sundays.

'It's a laudable idea that came up during one of our meetings with the coaches. Their complain was that all matches are boxed together on Sundays making monitoring difficult for them.

"And we realised they were right. An average of 28 matches are played every Sunday with a few or no matches on Fridays and Saturdays. If that happens, the coaches can only watch a few matches. The idea is laudable and we have taken it up," Oti Akenteng revealed.

He added that his outfit will hold a discussion with the DOL Board and try to synchronise all the Division One matches to the said days so that the coaches can watch more matches every week.

"We are currently discussing the issue with the DOL Board. We hope to reach a productive conclusion that will favour all parties. With this idea, a coach can watch at least three matches a week," he added.

The idea, when finally implemented, is expected to offer the technical handlers ample time to watch DOL players and be balanced with their national team call ups.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

