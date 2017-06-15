Ghana FA thanks Asantehene, media and fans for massive turnout in Kumasi

The Ghana FA has expressed its profound gratitude to the Asantehene, the media, and fans for the massive support the Black Stars received in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The federation also expressed thanks to the government, the sports ministry as well as the Speaker of Parliament for aiding the campaign.

The team's banking partner Unibank and the Duffuor Foundation were also mentioned while highlighting the role of the media and some university students.

The Black Stars returned to the Kumasi after a three-year absence due to fans agitation against the team after the 2014 World Cup debacle.

Fans turn up in their numbers to fill the stadium in which authorities grossed GHC250,000 from gate proceeds.

The Black Stars ran out 5-0 victors over Ethiopia in last weekend fixture .

Below is the full statement released by the Ghana FA:

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to state that it was completely overwhelmed by the outstanding support the Black Stars received in Kumasi when they played Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

As such the GFA would like to put on record our sincere appreciation to all those who played various roles in the successful hosting of the match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

First and foremost, we would like to thank the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for offering his wise counsel and support to the Black Stars at the Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo’s presence during Friday’s training session was also an incredible inspiration to the players, the coaching staff and management.

The Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Ocquaye also visited the team on Saturday night and his encouraging speech and prayer with the players also spurred the Black Stars to victory.

The government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, ensured that the Black Stars preparation for the match was smooth which massively helped in the success.

We also want to thank our banking partner Unibank and the Duffuor Foundation as they joined the Black Stars effort of donating to three orphanages – The Kumasi Children’s Home, Missionaries of Charity and All Nations Orphanage on Friday.

The various religious bodies from Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists all supported the team with prayers for which we are thankful.

The media was extremely vital to the success of the team as the wall-to-wall coverage helped to secure the massive turnout during Sunday’s match and for that we are grateful.

We also want to recognize the incredible support of the fans and students as they defied the early rains to throng the stadium to support the Black Stars to victory.

Such concerted efforts will continue to play an important role in keeping the Black Stars moving in a positive direction.

Thank you.

Kwesi Nyantakyi

President

Ghana Football Association

