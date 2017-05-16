Ghana FA to announce MASSIVE shake-up for Ghana's national teams today

The Ghana FA is expected to ring MASSIVE changes to the technical and management teams of the various national teams today (Tuesday), GHANAsoccernet.com sources say.

Anxiety has hit the roof top with lobbyists working around the clock to retain their positions.

What is clear is that re-appointed Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah will work with a new backroom staff.

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah is expected to be named the new tea manager of the Black Stars while Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu will deputize for Appiah.

Former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Richard Kingson will replace Nassam Yakubu as the Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer.

Chris Adomako replaces Adam Baba as the team's doctor while Michael Okyere will maintain his role as the video analyst.

New set of management and technical teams are expected to handle the Black Satellites, Black Maidens, Black Queens, Black Princesses and the Local Black Stars.

The Ghana FA is expected to make the major announcement during the unveiling of new Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah on Tuesday.

