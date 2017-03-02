Ghana FA to consider competence over nationality in choosing new Black Stars coach

Black Stars management committee vice-chairman Wilfred Osei Kwaku says competence will be the deciding factor in choosing a new coach for the Black Stars not nationality.

The country has been sharply divided over the choice of a new coach for the team with several former players advocating for a home grown man.

Over 70 coaches have applied for the job with just a single local man who has slapped in his CV for consideration.

But Black Stars management committee vice-chairman Wilfred Osei says competence will be the deciding factor not nationality.

“The Ghana FA will not be pressurized into snap decision in choosing a successor for the Israeli Coach who left the Black Stars job after AFCON," he told the Ghanaian media

“We have put measures in place to ensure that we replace Grant.If we don’t take a very good decision in choosing the right material and to have a competent Coach to handle the affairs of the Black Stars,it will affect us greatly.

“Our world Cup qualification is already in jeopardy under the Avram Grant’s administration.This clearly indicates we need to appoint the right person for the job.

He adds: “Black Stars will play a competitive match in June that’s the next AFCON qualifiers.This is an indication that by April we should be able to choose a very good Coach, a competent one, months before going into the game.

No matter the colour, Black or White Coach, all what we need is a competent Coach for the Stars.”

The position became vacant following the exit of Avram Grant.

Grant, a former Chelsea manager, failed to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where the team finished a disappointing fourth.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)