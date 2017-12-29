Ghana FA to hold Seminars on Match fixing, Refereeing, Marketing and Media before congress

Executive Committee has approved four seminars on Match fixing, Refereeing, Marketing and Media for various interest groups in football ahead of the start of the next season to help improve the game.

The seminars will be held on the 6th and 7th of February at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

This will be before the FA's main congress which will be held on the 7th and 8th of February 2018 at the same venue.

