Ghana FA to launch 2016/17 GN Bank Division One League Friday

The Ghana Football Association in collaboration with headline sponsors of the Division One League, GN Bank, will launch the 2016/16 GN Bank Division One League on Friday January 27.

The event which will be held at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra, will be a prelude to the commencement of the Division One League which is scheduled to begin next month at the various league centers.

The media is hereby invited to attend this event which will start at 2pm.

Division One League clubs will however attend a stakeholders meeting on Friday at 9:00am at the GFA Conference Room for some deliberations ahead of the upcoming season.

