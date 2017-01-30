Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana FA to launch 2016/2017 Premier League season on Wednesday

Published on: 30 January 2017
Ghana FA officials at the signing of the StarTimes deal in China on Tuesday

The Ghana Football Association will launch the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League on Wednesday February 1, 2017.

The event which will be held at the GFA Secretariat in Accra at 11:00am, will also formally announce Star Times as Broadcast sponsors of the nation’s topflight league.

Members of the media are respectfully invited to cover the event, which will have the top hierarchy of the GFA , officials of Star Times and members of the Premier League Board (PLB) in attendance.

The Ghana Premier League is scheduled to kick-off on February 4, 2017.

