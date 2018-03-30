Ghana FA to launch 2017/18 National Women’s League on 4 April

The 2017/18 National Women’s League will be launched on Wednesday April 4 at GFA Conference room in Accra at 3pm, the Women’s League Board has announced.

This will be preceded by a stakeholders meeting which will be held on the same day at 9am.

Clubs will be represented at both events with an official and a player.

Members of the GFA Executive Committee and the women’s league board are expected to attend the event.

This season's league is expected to commence on April 7 in the Northern and Southern sectors respectively.

