Ghana FA to launch Football Business Expo today in Accra

The Ghana Football Business Expo will be launched in Accra on Wednesday.

The event was launched in Houston, USA last week as part of the Ghana-Houston Chamber of Commerce's 3rd Annual OTC Dinner Reception.

New Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah will be in attendance to help use football to promote business in Ghana.

The event will be held a day prior to our international friendlies on 28 June against Mexico and 01 July against the United States in Hartford, CT .

