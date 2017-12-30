Ghana FA to organise a 16-team Gala competition

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will organise a gala competition to have way for the 2017/2018 football season.

The Gala will be an invitational tournament for clubs in the Premier and Division One Leagues.

Clubs will be asked to write to the GFA to express interest in participating in the 16-team tournament which will be held in Cape Coast from 3 to 4 February 2018.

This competition will serve as a preparatory ground for the Premier clubs as well as the Division One clubs ahead of the start of the new season.

