Ghana FA to reallocate World Cup tickets to other stakeholders on September 25 

The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform the football family that it will soon reallocate tickets for the World Cup, Qatar 2022.

Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Women’s Premier League clubs, Regional Football Associations and other members of the football family who were allocated tickets have until Sunday, September 25, 2022 to pay for match tickets.

The GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders that should the members allocated with tickets fail to pay on Sunday, the Association will reallocate the tickets to other members of the football family who have expressed interest to buy the tickets.

The senior national team, the Black Stars will be in Qatar for the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup which will be staged from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.