Ghana FA to receive 'FieldWiz kit' player performance monitoring device from CAF

The Ghana Football Association will receive a "fieldwiz" kit from CAF after a decision by the Executive Committee.

A statement on the CAF website read: ''The "fieldwiz" kit, a technological device for better monitoring of players' performances, already offered by CAF to the five African qualified teams for the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018, will also be donated to the other 49 Member Associations.''

FieldWiz is a standalone electronic performance and tracking system for outdoor team-sports.

This technological device is for better monitoring of players' performances.

It is a high precision GPS device worn on a player’s back to collect statistics, which are synchronized at the end of the game or practice.

Generated statistics are physical (distance, speed, sprints and accelerations) as well as strategic (heat-maps, etc.).

