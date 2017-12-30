Ghana FA to start Young Referees’ Development Programme soon

As part of efforts to develop football in the country, the Ghana Football Association will be starting a Young Referees’ Development Program soon.

The new scheme is to help develop new and younger referees for the country.

It will be launched in the coming weeks to encourage young people in the country to take to refereeing.

The Secretariat of the Ghana FA has been tasked to work with the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) for the launch of this scheme and the training of these young referees.

These young referees will in the long term take charge of matches in the Colts/ Juvenile Leagues.

Already, the federation has started an exercise aimed at preparing young and talented referees to take up bigger tasks as they grow in the field.

Currently, the federation has limited the National U13 League to young referees who are almost of the same age with the players.

Refereeing has been one of the major setbacks of the Ghana Premier League and this attempt, if well harnessed, is expected to sanitize the system in the near future to mitigate the challenges currently bedeviling Ghana football.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

