Ghana FA to use two-pronged approach to select new Black Stars coach

The newly-constituted search team for a new Black Stars coach has been directed to combine the headhunting and applications methods.

The means they can target competent coaches for consideration even if they fail to apply for the job.

A six-member committee headed by Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi was put together on Tuesday after an Executive Committee meeting.

A statement on the Ghana FA statement read: ''Coaches –both local and foreign who are interested in coaching the Black Stars are invited to send their applications and supporting documents to the Committee via mail at the email address: info@ghanafa.org. The Committee was also mandated to target suitable and competent coaches for consideration even if they don’t apply for the post.''

Reports in the local media claim more than 60 expatriate coaches have dropped their applications since Avram Grant announced he will not continue as head coach after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Unconfirmed reports claim, 1978 Africa Footballer of the Year Abdul Razak has applied for the vacant position.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)