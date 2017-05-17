Ghana FA top official Wilfred Osei Kwaku defends criticism of Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars vice management committee chairman Wilfred Osei Kwaku has mounted a strong defence of his criticism of new coach Kwesi Appiah.

The Tema Youth chief has come under mounting pressure to quit his role after he publicly questioned Appiah's competence for the job.

The financial chief of the Ghana federation claimed the former Kotoko star erred in applying for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

Former Ghana Boxing Authority President Moses Foe Amoaning has called on the football administrator to resign from his role following the re-appointment of the 56-year-old.

But he has parried such criticism insisting they are well wide off the mark.

"I never said Kwesi Appiah cannot do the work," he told Accra-based Asemp FM

"What do I gain by working against him? We all want to see the team succeed and that's most important.

"I was not part of the six-man search committee and so how do I resign over an opinion I expressed?

"I don't think it's right for people to request that from me."

Appiah was unveiled as the new coach of the team on Tuesday after signing a two-year deal to replace former Chelsea coach Avram Grant.

