Ghana FA vice capo George Afriyie backs Kwesi Appiah Black Stars 30-man squad list

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Akwesi Afriyie believes coach Kwesi Appiah's decision to hand new players call-ups into the Black Stars is well deserved.

On Thursday, Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah announced his 30-man squad for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Ethiopia as well as double-header friendly games against USA and Mexico.

Many pundits have expressed divergent opinions on the inclusion of some players and the exclusion of players like Christian Atsu, Razak Brimah, Mubarak Wakaso and Agyeman Badu.

However, George Afriyie, who also doubles as the Black Stars management committee chairman says the squad that Kwesi Appiah presented is spot on.

"The explanation he gave was very simple, according to him the players that are not in the squad are players he know very well and that this is an opportunity to try new players ," said George Afriyie in an interview with Joy FM

"So we asked the same question you are asking but the point is that he wants to give opportunity to other players as well."

The team is expected to assemble in Accra on next Monday to begin preparations for next month’s assignments.

