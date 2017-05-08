Ghana FA vice capo George Afriyie confirms Kwesi Nyantakyi's CAF 1st Vice Presidency

President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has been named as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at a CAF Executive Committee meeting held in Bahrain.

Confirming the news on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports Monday morning, Ghana Football Association vice president George Afriyie intimated that the decision was taken at the FIFA congress currently being held in Bahrain and will be communicated to the CAF General Assembly soon.

“I can confirm to you that Kwesi Nyantakyi has been named CAF’s 1st Vice President with Constance Omari coming in as the 2nd Vice President.

"We are currently in Bahrain for the FIFA Congress and the Executive Committee of CAF have confirmed him for that position. The decision will be communicated to the General Assembly soon.” Mr. Afriyie told Happy FM.

