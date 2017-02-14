Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie kicks against Black Stars quota for locally-based players

Ghana Football Association vice president George Afriyie is at variance with new Sports Minister that there should be a quota for home-based players in the the Black Stars.

Isaac Asiamah at his vetting by Parliament's Appointments Committee claimed that there should be allocated slots for locally-based players to boost the Ghana Premier League.

But Afriyie, who doubles as chairman of the Black Stars management committee, disagrees.

''I disagree with the sports minister in his call for a quota for local players into the Black Stars,'' he told Kumasi based Sikka FM.

