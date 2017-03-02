Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie reckons new Black Stars coach will work under tough conditions
George Afriyie says the new Ghana coach will work under harsh conditions.
The Ghana FA are in the hunt for a new coach following the departure of Avram Grant.
A six-man committee has been tasked to find the replacement for the former Chelsea manager.
And Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie reckons the new man must brace himself for a tougher working conditions.
"We are looking for a coach who can work under some harsh conditions and harsh environment because most of his job will be done on the African continent." He told Kumasi-based Adehye FM
Over 70 coaches have applied for the vacant job.