Ghana FA wants military presence for Heart of Lions-Dreams FC cracker on Thursday

The Ghana Football Association wants military presence at the Kpando Park for Thursday's cracker when Heart of Lions host Dreams FC in the Division One League.

With just one point separating the two sides, a huge crowd is expected to watch the midweek clash in Zone III.

A statement signed by Deputy Ghana FA Secretary Alex Asante read: ''We shall appreciate if you liaise with the home team, Heart of Lions FC and all other stakeholders to provide adequate security including Military persons in their Day 14 match against Dreams FC on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 at the Kpando Sports Stadium.''

