Ghana FA will compensate injured Baba Rahman, says President Nyantakyi

The Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi says the Federation would consider compensating left back Baba Rahman who has been ruled out for several months after suffering anterior cruciate ligament injury while playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa cup of Nations.

Baba sustained the career-threatening injury in the Black Stars opening game against Uganda and has been told by doctors after he underwent a successful surgery that he may well be out of action for up to seven months.

Nyantakyi told the Graphic sports that Rahman’s predicament could lead to lost in remuneration at club side for lack of action over a long period.

As a result the FA would consider providing Baba a compensation package in addition to all winning bonus he is entitled to.

‘’’Baba Rahman’s injury is an example of injuries that could end his career. I’m told he would be out for about seven months.

‘’And in most clubs if you don’t play beyond two months or three months, you would be put on half salary. Or in some cases they would put you out of salary if you don’t have an insurance to underwrite the salaries for you’’ said the FA President.

‘’The FA provided some compensation, about $5,000 to Otto Addo when he was injured while playing for Ghana. Ben Kuofie, who was FA chairman then also visited him to show concern. Although the money was a token, the gesture was good

‘’We did same for similar thing for Jerry Akaminko who sustained a career-threatening injury in the run up to the 2014 World Cup and we’re not opposed to a similar thing for Baba Rahman’’

Nyantakyi concluded by adding that the FA would seriously consider providing insurance cover for players as motivation to play for the national team.

