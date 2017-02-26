Ghana FA yet to open application for Black Stars coaching job

The Ghana Football Association is yet to open application for the vacant Black Stars coaching position.

Media reports claim over 60 expatriate coaches have applied to replace Israeli Avram Grant.

Ghana FA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie-Daara confirmed on Marhaba FM on Saturday that the Executive Committee will meet next week to decide on the selection criteria.

There are many clamouring for an indigenous Ghanaian coach to be installed and Sudan-based Kwesi Appiah is the frontrunner.

Nordsjaelland assistant coach Otto Addo has been tipped to partner Ibrahim Tanko to lead the Football Association.

