Ghana face Egypt in AFCON final if they defeat Cameroon today

Published on: 02 February 2017
Black Stars

Ghana will set up a final date with familiar foes Egypt if they beat Cameroon in Thursday night's semi-final.

The Black Stars are seeking a second successive appearance at the final after losing out to Ivory Coast on penalties.

But they must scale the hurdle against an Indomitable Lions side who eliminated tournament favourites Senegal in the quarter-final.

Egypt have already beaten Ghana 1-0 in the Group stage.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • master says:
    February 02, 2017 05:13 pm
    ma very sorry to tell u GHANAIANs that you ate packing in this game just prepare to play third place, mark my words and remind me tomorrow on this forum!!!!
  • master says:
    February 02, 2017 05:13 pm
    ma very sorry to tell u GHANAIANs that you ate packing in this game just prepare to play third place, mark my words and remind me tomorrow on this forum!!!!
  • MASTER says:
    February 02, 2017 06:09 pm
    i have never come across any statements from Cameroon players in preparation towards this game, but it has been GHANA players, we will win, we revenge, we ill hurt them we will stop them, let me tell u that Cameroon is winning this game today because u talk too much, mark my words!!!!

