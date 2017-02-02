Ghana face Egypt in AFCON final if they defeat Cameroon today
Ghana will set up a final date with familiar foes Egypt if they beat Cameroon in Thursday night's semi-final.
The Black Stars are seeking a second successive appearance at the final after losing out to Ivory Coast on penalties.
But they must scale the hurdle against an Indomitable Lions side who eliminated tournament favourites Senegal in the quarter-final.
Egypt have already beaten Ghana 1-0 in the Group stage.
master says:February 02, 2017 05:13 pm
master says:February 02, 2017 05:13 pm
MASTER says:February 02, 2017 06:09 pm