Ghana face Egypt in AFCON final if they defeat Cameroon today

Ghana will set up a final date with familiar foes Egypt if they beat Cameroon in Thursday night's semi-final.

The Black Stars are seeking a second successive appearance at the final after losing out to Ivory Coast on penalties.

But they must scale the hurdle against an Indomitable Lions side who eliminated tournament favourites Senegal in the quarter-final.

Egypt have already beaten Ghana 1-0 in the Group stage.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)