Ghana fans travelling from all over the world to watch semi-final clash against Cameroon

The Black Stars have reposed faith in their fans and thus will get fans who will cheer them on against the Cameroon.

The Black Stars have won three out of the four games they have played in the competition, with their only defeat coming against Egypt in the final group game.

The Black Stars defied odds to beat DR Congo in the quarter final stage and believe has been restored after a troubled last five months for the Black Stars.

Fans of the Black Stars are expected to trump Franceville for the game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

