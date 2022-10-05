Ghana FA’s Football 4Girls project enters second phase

Ghana Football Association, facilitators of the Football 4Girls project have begun the second phase in Accra by visiting a few chosen schools in the Greater Accra Region.

The Football 4Girls project is a component of efforts to build women's football from the ground up.

The project, a brainchild of the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Technical Directorate, aims to introduce football to young girls in primary school.

The primary goal of this phase is to keep appointments with the various Parent-Teacher Associations at the primary schools that have been chosen in order to discuss the many advantages of encouraging their daughter to pursue her interest in football at a young age.

Here, parents are encouraged to provide maximum support psychologically, emotionally and physically to their daughters while admonishing them to erase all the misconceptions surrounding females’ involvement in sports.

The parents were also allowed to ask questions, express their concerns and make suggestions with the official expected to be announced in the not too distant future.

In all, parents from six Schools including the Nungua Presby Primary school A and B, Nungua Anglican primary school A, B and C, Nungua Seventh-Day Adventist primary school A and B were visited.

FIFA/UEFA Coaching instructor- Histerine De Reus, Head of Women’s Football Development at the GFA Technical Directorate- Ama Brobey Williams and GFA Technical Director-Bernard Lippert, headline the contingent on this all important outfield project.

Other Members included Head of Talent Identification and Development - Papa Nii Lartey, Head of Video and Data Analysis -Edward Gyamfi Acheampong, and Administrative Manager-Maxwell Caesar Kemeh.

The Football 4girls’ project, an extracurricular activity which is being gradually implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) will be introduced across the country soon.