Ghana fixtures for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana will start their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations against Uganda in Port Gentil on 17 January in Group D in what is expected to be a cracker of a game:

The Black Stars have already played against the Cranes this year in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier which ended 0-0 in Tamale early this month.

Avram Grant and his boys will face Mali at the same venue five days later.

Ghana's final group match will be against seven-time African champions and returnees Egypt on 25 January at the Stade de Port-Gentil.

At the last edition, the Black Stars finished runners-up to Ivory Coast after losing on penalties at the finals in Equatorial Guinea.

