Ghana Football Association to go head hunting for new Black Stars coach

The handlers of the Black Stars after Tuesday’s meeting will go head hunting for the next Black Stars head coach and will not rush to name a replacement for Avram Grant.

The committee tasked to search for the new coach has been directed to use the headhunting and applications from interested coaches as the two main methods in getting a new trainer.

This committee that has been tasked to find a good coach is headed by the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)