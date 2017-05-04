Ghana Football Business Expo launched in Houston

The maiden Football Business Expo has been launched in Houston, United States of America.

The event was launched on Monday as part of the Ghana-Houston Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd Annual OTC Dinner Reception.

In attendance was the Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal who duly launched the Expo which is slated to take place on June 28 and 29.

"Our objective is to make an impact with the expo and reach the rest of the world through the United States," said Mr Mohammed Awal

"The Expo is a one stop shop where the Government of Ghana will be duly represented,the Ministry of Business Development has the lead role in that regard.

He added that "the private sector will be well represented to show case nothing but the best from Ghana, invest and establish international presence here in the United States.

"Our approach seeks improve the lives of our people by creating a platform and a conducive environment where the private sector will be engine of growth of our economy.

Also present at the Dinner was the Minister of Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko.

Mr Ebo Appiah who represented the Ghana Football Association noted the importance of the expo.

"What is the Ghana Football Business Exposition? WHY did we come here, we are certainly not here just to do an exhibition and a trade fair about Ghana", he quizzed

"We are here to connect, life is about people, the gfbe seeks to illuminate all about the people of Ghana.

He added that "We want the world to know that Ghana is more than a football nation, our nations doors are opened for business.

"Our enviable political stability is a wonderful feet choked by us. For 25 continuous years we have thrived politically changing Governments through the ballot.

"We at that Ghana Football Association believe is time to use the attention we attract during our international engagements and help contribute our quota in developing our dear nation hence the Ghana Football Business Expo."

The Ghana Football Association, in partnership with RGG Sports, LLC and its local partners, the Ghana-Houston Chamber of Commerce in Houston, TX and the Ghanaian American Journal in Hartford, CT is organizing the Expo to attract investment to Ghana during the two international soccer engagements.

The GFA believes it is time to harness the cordial relationship that has existed over the years between Ghana and the USA.

The expo which kicks off 1-2 days before the International friendlies in Houston and Hartford seeks to introduce businesses in America to the tremendous opportunities in Ghana.

The GFA aims to use this unique opportunity as a vehicle to empower the African girl child through education to take advantage of the opportunities available to build the continent.

It would also facilitate the GFA’s goal of building a sports academy in Ghana for girls and distribute 100,000 match specific jerseys to all girls’ schools and orphanages in Ghana.

myjoyonline.com

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)