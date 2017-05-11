Ghana Football Business Expo officially launched at WTC

The Ghana Football business Expo has been officially launched at the World Trade Center in Accra.

The event which was held on Wednesday follows an initial launch which took place in Houston in the United States of America a few weeks ago.

The local launch is to update and enlighten Ghanaians on the business aspect of football as the modern trend in the development of the game.

In attendance was the Minister for Business Development, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal who reiterated the fact that Ghana is open for business, through sports.

The Business Expo is slated for June 27th and 30th June respectively in the USA.

Also at the launch were Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide.

Representing the United States government was Tyrnena Holley, the Trade Head of the US Commercial Service of the US Embassy in Ghana.

Speaking at the event, Project Consultant, Ebo Appiah urged Ghanaians to use the rich football history as a point of reference for business development.

The Ghana Football Business Expo will be held a day prior to the Black Stars’ international friendlies on June 28 against the Mexican National football team and 1st of July against the United States national soccer team.

Representing the GFA at the launch, Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah said the Ghana Football Association considers this EXPO as a big international platform for local companies to market Ghana as the preferred destination for investment in Africa, due to the great exposure by the US media and its associates before and during the international friendlies.

