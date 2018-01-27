Ghana forward Andre Ayew absent as West Ham suffer shock FA Cup exit at Wigan

Ghana forward Andre Ayew played no part in West Ham's shocking FA Cup fourth-round exit at the hands of Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

West Ham lost 2-0 to League One outfit at the DW Stadium.

Ayew was not named in matchday squad by head coach David Moyes to fuel speculations about the Black Stars deputy captain's uncertain future at the London club.

Ayew has been linked with a move away from West Ham with his former club Swansea showing keen interest in resigning the former Marseille man.

